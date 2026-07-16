Ukrainian foreign minister says potential Zelenskyy-Putin talks could be held in Türkiye

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Thursday that potential talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be held in Türkiye.

"We state that negotiations, particularly a possible meeting between President Zelenskyy and Putin, could take place in Türkiye," Sybiha told a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv.

Sybiha said direct talks at the highest level could help advance efforts to end the war.

"I believe only a summit of leaders can inject new momentum into the peace process," he said.

"As Ukraine, we are ready for a ceasefire," he added.





