Turkish foreign minister calls for continuation of Istanbul talks on Russia-Ukraine war

Türkiye believes that continuing the process conducted through the Istanbul talks on Russia-Ukraine war would be highly beneficial, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.

"I believe it would be very beneficial for Türkiye-mediated Istanbul talks on the Russia-Ukraine war to continue under the same framework," Fidan said at a joint news conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Fidan also warned against the conflict spreading further into the Black Sea.

"We do not want the war to be carried into the Black Sea," he said. "The targeting of ports, tankers and fishing boats in Black Sea and putting civilians' lives at risk cannot be justified."





