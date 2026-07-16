Dubai denies ‘false’ media report of explosions

Emirati authorities rejected media reports about explosions in Dubai on Thursday as "false."

In a statement, the Dubai Media Office urged the public and media "to rely only on official sources for accurate information and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified information."

A media report earlier claimed that explosions were heard in downtown Dubai.

The media office warned that action will be taken against media outlets "that publish false news or unverified information about Dubai, in accordance with local and federal laws and regulations."



