Trump says Iran wants to 'settle so badly'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran is eager to reach a deal with the US, warning that Washington could continue its military campaign if an agreement is not reached.

"We're doing really well with Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran is not happy right now," Trump said at a Defense and Innovation Summit in the state of Pennsylvania.

Trump claimed Iranian leaders are seeking to negotiate an end to the confrontation.

"They want to settle so badly. They don't like what we're doing, and they do want to settle. We'll find out whether or not we settle with them, or we just finish it off," he said.

The US and Iran have exchanged attacks in recent days despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war, triggered by US-Israeli attacks against Tehran in February.

- Iran to be defeated 'very soon'

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said it launched a second wave of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday.

"We'll have Iran defeated soon. They'll be defeated very soon," Trump added.

Separately, Trump said the US needs "a little more speed" on defense production.

"We have the best quality in the world, but we need a little more speed," he said.

Trump also announced nearly $10 billion in new investments in the defense industrial base in Pennsylvania.

"These investments will create more than 4,000 jobs. Pennsylvania workers will build the ships, submarines, trucks, weapons and industries that will ensure America remains the strongest and most powerful nation in the history of the world," he added.