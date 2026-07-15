US forces launch new wave of strikes against Iran

The United States launched a new wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday in a bid to curb Tehran's ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said.

The strikes -- which started at 1900 GMT -- "are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command said in a post on X.

Trump issued a new warning earlier Wednesday to Iran, saying Tehran understands Washington's position and cautioned that it "better behave" amid tensions between the two countries.

The US and Iran have exchanged attacks in recent days despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war, triggered by US-Israeli attacks against Tehran in February.



