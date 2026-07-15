Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy, US forces exchange fire in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's state television reported early Wednesday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy and US forces exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency, citing authorities in Hormozgan province, said explosions heard in Bandar Abbas, coastal cities and Iranian islands were caused by clashes in the strait.

Mehr News Agency also said explosions heard east of Sirik were linked to exchanges of fire in nearby Gulf waters.

The reports came amid a fresh wave of explosions across several locations in southern Iran as the military confrontation between Iran and the US intensified.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had launched another round of strikes against Iran targeting what it described as capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM later said that US forces had resumed a naval blockade on vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

It added that more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft were operating across the Middle East, saying American forces remained "vigilant, lethal and ready."

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.