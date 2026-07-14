EL SALVADORS BUKELE WINS PRIMARY FOR 3RD CONSECUTIVE TERM

El Salvador's ruling party announced on Monday that incumbent President Nayib Bukele has won the country's primary elections, making him the presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, where he will seek a third consecutive term.

Bukele, who once described himself as the "world's coolest dictator," has already spent seven years in office, a period marked by allegations of serious human rights violations, persecution of political dissidents, and the undermining of democratic institutions through constitutional reforms.

Through social media, the ruling Nuevas Ideas party announced Bukele's victory following its internal elections.

The controversial outcome was made possible after the ruling party enacted a constitutional reform in 2025 allowing indefinite presidential reelection, a move critics and political opponents described as a power grab.