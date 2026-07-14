Russia claims Ukrainian drone debris injures 1, sparks fire at oil refinery

Falling drone debris injured one person and sparked a fire at an oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region on Tuesday following what local authorities said was a Ukrainian attack.

Regional authorities said on Telegram that the debris also damaged houses in the villages of Afipsky, Smolenskaya, and Kovalenko.

A building at a railway crossing was also damaged, the authority said.

Ukraine has not commented on the Russian claims.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Telegram its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 288 Ukrainian drones overnight over multiple regions, including annexed Crimea, as well as the Azov and Black seas.

The ministry said it struck military targets in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and port infrastructure in the southwestern Odesa region.

Fuel storage facilities for the Ukrainian forces were hit in the port of Yuzhny, the ministry further said.