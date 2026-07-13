Roadside explosion kills 2 policemen in northwestern Pakistan

At least two policemen were killed and as many injured in a roadside explosion in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, police said.

The incident -- the latest in a slew of attacks on security forces in recent months -- took place in Taank district of northwestern Khyber Phaktunkhwa province where a police vehicle was targeted through an improvised explosive device.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, however security forces accused "terrorists" affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who have long been active in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, condemned the incident and directed security forces to exploit all available resources to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a related development, security forces claimed to have killed five "terrorists" in an ongoing operation in southwestern Balochistan province.

The South Asian country has seen an uptick in attacks on security forces and government installations in recent years.

It accuses neighboring Afghanistan and India of being involved in the rising violence. Both countries deny the allegation.





