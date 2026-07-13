Qatar’s emir receives mourners following death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received mourners at Lusail Palace in Doha on Monday following the death of his father, Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa, a day earlier.

According to the state news agency QNA, Sheikh Tamim received regional and international leaders, senior officials, and dignitaries who arrived in Doha to offer their condolences.

QNA said mourners included Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Sheikh Hamad passed away on Sunday at the age of 74 and was laid to rest in the Lusail Cemetery in Doha.

Qatar announced four days of national mourning over the former emir's death.

Sheikh Hamad assumed power in 1995 and handed over the reins of authority to his then-Crown Prince Sheikh Tamim on June 25, 2013.





