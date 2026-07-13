Germany blocks EU move to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements

Germany on Monday renewed its opposition to a potential EU ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements, arguing that such measures would complicate relations with Israel without achieving the desired results.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers that Berlin believes the issue is better addressed through direct talks with the Israeli government rather than through trade sanctions or restrictions.

"We have a clear position on settlement policy: it is inconsistent with international law," Wadephul said. "I made this clear again during my visit to Israel last week. I emphasized our expectation that the Israeli government takes tough and decisive action" against occupiers who use violence.

The foreign minister stressed the importance of keeping communication channels with the Israeli government open. He added that the most pressing task is to create conditions for progress on a ceasefire in Lebanon and improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He asserted that the European Commission's proposals on restricting trade with Israeli settlements would require unanimous approval by all 27 EU member states and could not be adopted by qualified majority voting.

German media reported Monday that Berlin is becoming increasingly isolated within the EU over its opposition to trade restrictions on goods from the illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

At least 20 EU countries reportedly asked the European Commission in June to clarify what measures could be taken in response to the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.





