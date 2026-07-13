Finland summons Russian envoy over 'malicious' cyber activities

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonenen summoned on Monday Russia's ambassador over Moscow's alleged "malicious" cyber activities, following cyberattacks targeting EU countries, public broadcaster YLE reported.

The Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo) and the Finnish Defense Intelligence Agency, the report said, renewed warnings to companies about an ongoing Russian cyber espionage campaign targeting vulnerable network devices.

Supo said the threat is aimed primarily at corporate network infrastructure, not the home internet routers previously highlighted.

Meanwhile, the European Council accused Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) of conducting a sustained campaign of malicious cyber activity against the EU, its members and international partners, particularly Ukraine.

According to the Council, the FSB has for years carried out intrusions including the infiltration of governmental networks and sabotage of critical infrastructure.

Alongside Finland, countries targeted have included France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Slovakia, and the Netherlands.





