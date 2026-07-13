6.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Loyalty Islands in Pacific

A strong earthquake of 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake occurred at 14:45 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

No tsunami warning was issued.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure.

The epicenter was initially determined to be at 23.00 degrees south latitude and 171.40 degrees east longitude.

The Loyalty Islands archipelago in the Pacific Ocean lies along the highly active Pacific Ring of Fire, where seismic events are frequent.