3,000-year-old tomb uncovered near Egypt’s Luxor

Archaeologists have uncovered a 3,000-year-old tomb near the southern Egyptian city of Luxor in the latest archaeological discovery that Egyptian authorities hope will help boost tourism.

The tomb was discovered by a Dutch archaeological mission from Leiden University at the Sheikh Abd el-Qurna necropolis on Luxor's West Bank, CBS News reported.

Officials said it belongs to a man named Paser and is believed to date to the Ramesside period, which includes Egypt's 19th and 20th dynasties.

Experts identified the tomb's age based on the artistic style of its inscriptions. It follows the traditional design of private Theban tombs from the New Kingdom, with an open courtyard leading to a rock-cut chapel shaped like an inverted "T" and burial chambers beneath the ground.

Archaeologists also found well-preserved architectural features, including a mudbrick bench for a funerary stela and a staircase leading to the entrance.

Inside the tomb, inscriptions show Paser worshipping several Egyptian deities and sitting with his wife before an offering table.

The excavation team said further research and documentation will continue to identify those buried in the tomb and better understand its historical importance.





