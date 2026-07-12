US says it struck 140 Iranian military targets Saturday

U.S. forces completed a third round ⁠of strikes this week ⁠against Iran, the Central Command said late on Saturday in a post on X.

They hit approximately ⁠140 Iranian military targets on Saturday, the Central Command said, and added that the targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.

During three nights of strikes this week, U.S. forces have struck more ⁠than ⁠300 targets, the military added in its statement.

The Central Command said the strikes on Saturday were in response to the attack on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz. "Commercial vessel transits through the vital international ⁠maritime corridor continue," it added. U.S. strikes came hours after Iran said it closed the strait after firing a warning shot that struck a vessel traveling on an unapproved route. It warned that ⁠any ‌retaliation ‌over the incident would be met ⁠with a "severe response."

U.S. ‌Central Command identified the vessel as the M/V GFS Galaxy, ⁠a Cyprus-flagged container ship, ⁠saying it suffered significant engine-room damage and ⁠that a civilian crew member was missing.







