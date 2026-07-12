Russia delivers humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela

A Russian aircraft carrying humanitarian aid arrived in Caracas on Sunday, delivering food and other essential supplies following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

The aircraft landed at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, where it was received by Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov and Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Ruben Dario Molina Pena, the statement said.

Speaking at the airport, Melik-Bagdasarov expressed Russia's condolences to Venezuela for the deaths and disaster.

"Russia mourns together with the brotherly people of Venezuela over the tragic consequences of the twin earthquakes. During this difficult period, we cannot stand aside," he said.

The diplomat said the aircraft was the first carrying Russian humanitarian assistance and added that another flight with aid is expected to arrive soon.

According to the Russian Embassy, the shipment includes food and other essential supplies for those affected by the earthquakes.





