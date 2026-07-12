Qatar condemns Iranian attacks as ‘blatant breach’ of international law

Qatar denounced Iranian attacks on Sunday as "a flagrant violation" of state sovereignty and "a blatant breach" of international law.

Three people, including a child, were injured in Qatar early Sunday after air defenses intercepted incoming Iranian fire.

"The continuation of these attacks constitutes a dangerous escalation that will complicate efforts to contain tensions and undermine political and diplomatic endeavors aimed at achieving security and stability in the region," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry held Tehran "fully legally responsible for these attacks and their resulting repercussions," adding that Doha reserves "full right to respond" and take all necessary measures "to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and its citizens."

It called for an immediate end to "all military actions and attacks that threaten the security of the region," avoiding further escalation and a return to dialogue and negotiations.

Early Sunday, Tehran said it launched attacks on US military sites in regional countries, including Qatar, in retaliation for attacks by Washington against Iranian targets.

It came after the US military's Central Command said it hit some 140 targets in strikes in Iran following another Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.





