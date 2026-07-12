Secretary Rubio takes expanded role in US policy on Venezuela: Report

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken on a significant role in US policy on Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year, The New York Times reported Saturday.

His responsibilities extend to the country's economic, political and diplomatic affairs.

Citing interviews with more than a dozen current and former officials, as well as people familiar with the US and Venezuelan governments, the newspaper reported that Rubio oversees decisions related to Venezuela's public finances, sanctions policy, energy sector and other key government matters.

The US Treasury Department receives revenue from most Venezuelan exports and disburses funds to Caracas under conditions established by Rubio and his team, according to the special report.

It also said Rubio remains in frequent contact with acting Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez, who assumed leadership after Maduro's capture, and has been involved in discussions about senior government appointments, sanctions exemptions and foreign investment in Venezuela's oil sector.

The report added that the US has committed nearly $400 million in aid and deployed 900 military personnel to assist the country following last month's earthquakes.

The administration has defended its policy, with the report quoting a statement by Tommy Pigott, a State Department spokesperson, who said that "with renewed cooperation and sound economic stewardship, Venezuela can re-emerge as a stable, prosperous partner whose citizens benefit from its vast natural wealth and strengthened ties with the United States."

The US' role in Venezuela has drawn criticism from opponents, who argue that it gives Washington extensive influence over the country's governance while delaying a democratic transition, according to the report.

Rubio has said his objective is to support an eventual return to democracy in Venezuela and acknowledged after last month's earthquakes that the disaster had complicated those efforts.

The report added that no timetable has been announced for free elections, leaving the timing of a political transition uncertain.

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 4,333, with 16,740 injured, and thousands still displaced amid widespread destruction.