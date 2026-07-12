UAE SAYS SUNDAY’S MISSILE THREATS ‘WERE OUTSIDE COUNTRYS BORDERS

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said missile threats detected early Sunday "were outside the country's borders."

"National monitoring and tracking systems are operating at the highest levels of readiness and efficiency around the clock," the UAE Defense Ministry said on the US social media company X.

The statement came hours after Tehran said earlier that it launched attacks on US military sites in regional countries in retaliation for attacks by Washington against Iranian targets.

The US said late Saturday that it had completed a third round of military strikes against Iran this week following another Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.



