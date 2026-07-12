OIC WOMENS MINISTERIAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN ISLAMABAD

A two-day Women's Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) kicked off in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Sunday, with delegates from 57 countries discussing women's socioeconomic and political empowerment, gender equality and reforms.

The ninth ministerial conference is jointly organized by the OIC and Pakistan's Ministry of Human Rights, with broad participation by female ministers from member states, according to a statement from the bloc.

Pakistan's Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar is chairing the conference.

Held under the theme, Socio-Economic and Political Empowerment of Women in the OIC Countries: Challenges and Way Forward, the conference aims to adopt the Islamabad Declaration roadmap.

Nearly 200 delegates from OIC member states are participating in the conference.

The conference will bring together ministers responsible for women and family affairs, senior government officials, representatives of OIC institutions, international organizations, and development partners to discuss advancing the socio-economic and political empowerment of women across OIC member states.

This year's conference focuses on developing strategies to support Muslim women and will discuss key issues, including education, expanding learning opportunities, capacity building, the economy and the environment.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in Islamabad, Tarar said Pakistan will use the high-level forum to highlight the government's initiatives aimed at empowering women and building an inclusive society.



