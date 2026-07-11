Typhoon Bavi disrupts travel as Japan, China issue warnings

Typhoon Bavi disrupted flights in Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture on Saturday as authorities in Japan and China warned of flooding, landslides and dangerous coastal conditions.

Japan's Meteorological Agency warned the typhoon could bring violent winds capable of damaging homes, high waves and flooding in low-lying coastal and riverside areas, Kyodo News reported.

In China, the National Meteorological Center issued an orange typhoon alert, while in-person classes were suspended, tourist attractions closed and some ferry services halted in affected areas, according to state-run Global Times.

The storm is forecast to approach the coasts of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces before making landfall between Taizhou in Zhejiang and Fuding in Fujian early Sunday as either a severe typhoon or a typhoon.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Saturday that Typhoon Bavi had exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said the typhoon is expected to pass closest to the island between Saturday afternoon and evening, bringing the strongest winds and heaviest rainfall. Sea and land warnings remain in effect, according to Focus Taiwan.

The agency said the warnings could be lifted Sunday morning as the storm moves farther away from the island.



