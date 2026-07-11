Türkiye, Russia seek closer cooperation on smart cities, urban renewal ahead of COP31

Türkiye and Russia pledged to deepen cooperation on urban development, sustainable infrastructure and climate initiatives during talks Friday in Moscow.

Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who oversees construction and regional development, as well as Housing and Utilities Minister Irek Faizullin, at the Russian government headquarters.

"Our goal is to fully combine Türkiye's vast experience in urban transformation and post-disaster reconstruction with Russia's strong technical expertise to jointly build the smart, safe, people-centered cities of tomorrow based on an 'infrastructure for life' vision," said Kurum.

He added that cooperation between the two countries on urban renewal, energy-efficient buildings, digital city management and green infrastructure could serve as "an inspiration not only for our region but for the entire world."

The minister said relations between Türkiye and Russia extend beyond those of neighboring countries, describing the partnership as a multidimensional relationship spanning energy, trade, tourism and urban development.

He urged closer collaboration ahead of the UN climate summit COP31, which Türkiye is set to host in Antalya later this year.

"As the COP31 president, we believe it is time to move from words to action," said Kurum, adding that Türkiye values Russia's support in achieving concrete outcomes at the summit.

Khusnullin welcomed the visit ahead of COP31, saying the conference would mark an important step in advancing the international agenda on sustainable urban development and infrastructure.

"In recent years, Türkiye has significantly increased its engagement on the global climate agenda and has become one of the most active participants in international dialogue on climate issues," Khusnullin added.