Erdoğan, Liberian counterpart Boakai meet in Istanbul to discuss ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Liberian counterpart Joseph Nyuma Boakai discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in Istanbul Friday.

The two leaders met at the Vahdettin Pavilion before holding bilateral talks.

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Erdoğan's chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cağatay Kılıç also attended the meeting with the West African leader.

Erdoğan said during the meeting that it would be "beneficial for us to continue taking steps to evaluate the trade volume potential of the two countries," according to a statement from the Directorate of Communications.

He added that Türkiye would work to strengthen cooperation with Liberia in areas such as defense industry, security, education, and transportation.

The Turkish president also congratulated Boakai on Liberia's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.