Israeli army preparing to withdraw from parts of southern Lebanon within days: Report

The Israeli army is preparing to withdraw within days from areas in southern Lebanon under a framework agreement, ahead of a new round of negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv in Rome.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said Friday evening that "the Israeli army intends to withdraw from some pilot areas in southern Lebanon in parallel with the negotiating session between the Lebanese and Israeli sides in Rome."

Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement on June 26 providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with two initial areas that were not identified in the agreement.

KAN claimed that the planned withdrawal follows US and Lebanese demands that Israel evacuate the areas before the next negotiating round, without specifying their locations.

The sixth round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations, under US sponsorship, is scheduled to take place in Rome next Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a separate report, KAN said the Israeli government had instructed the army to freeze all operations classified as "sensitive" in southern Lebanon at Washington's request.

The framework agreement did not set a specific timetable for the withdrawal. Its implementation was linked to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israel and the disarmament of armed groups, particularly Hezbollah, which has rejected the provision.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon and maintains what it calls a "security zone," a buffer strip extending several kilometers into Lebanese territory along the border. It established the zone during its latest war with Hezbollah in 2024-2025.

Israel further expanded its presence in the area after escalating military offensives beginning March 2, a move Lebanon considers a violation of its sovereignty and an occupation of parts of its southern territory.