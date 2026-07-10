News World Zelensky announces reform of assault troops after abuse scandal

Zelensky announces reform of assault troops after abuse scandal

Following a scandal over recruit deaths during basic training, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday announced a major overhaul of the country's assault forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday announced a reform of the country's assault forces following a scandal over the deaths of military recruits during basic training.



"There are many questions and problems that need to be resolved, particularly when it comes to dealing with personnel," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.



He said criminal investigations were under way and that changes would also be made to the leadership of the assault forces.



The announcement follows media reports in June that more than two dozen recruits died during basic training with the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelya over a 6-month period.



According to the reports, the recruits were beaten, humiliated and otherwise abused. Similar practices have also been reported in other units, particularly involving conscripts who were forcibly mobilized.



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's full-scale invasion for more than four years.









