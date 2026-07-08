Zelensky, Lee discuss repatriation of North Korean soldiers as S.Korea pledges $100M aid to Ukraine

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday discussed the repatriation of North Korean soldiers to the South as Seoul pledged $100 million in aid to Ukraine on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye.

"The two leaders agreed that the issue of North Korean prisoners (of war) in Ukraine will be addressed in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles while respecting their wishes," Lee's spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said, as reported by Yonhap News.

Two North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in early 2025 after being deployed to Russia's Kursk region in support of Moscow, and they have reportedly expressed a desire to go to South Korea.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha last month discussed the potential transfer of the captured soldiers.

Last August, North Korea sent 1,000 military engineers to Russia's Kursk region to assist Russian forces in clearing landmines, according to South Korea's spy agency.

That followed an earlier deployment of an estimated 15,000 combat troops to support Russia's war effort, the agency said, claiming that North Korea has lost 2,000 troops in the conflict.

South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Tuesday that Seoul had pledged to provide $100 million in assistance to Ukraine on the occasion of Lee's attendance at the NATO Ankara summit "as a demonstration of its commitment to international peace and security."

Zelensky thanked Seoul for its decision to provide the assistance package.

In a statement, he said Ukraine seeks closer ties with South Korea and that the leaders discussed priorities for both countries.

"I am glad we had our first meeting," he said, adding that he had instructed his team to follow up on the issues discussed.