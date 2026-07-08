NATO chief says Trump equalized defense spending between Europe, US

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump was able to equalize defense spending between Europe and the US, calling for a much stronger alliance.

"President Trump has been able to finally get done what, since Eisenhower, American presidents tried to do, which was to equalize defense spending between Europe and the United States," Rutte said during his doorstep remarks ahead of the Ankara summit, where world leaders gathered.

He stressed the need for a much stronger Europe within the Alliance, pointing to "NATO 3.0."

"The last summit in The Hague was all about planning and targeting; it was about the money, it was about industry, it was about, of course, continuing our support for Ukraine. This summit, as I always said, is about implementation, getting it done," Rutte said.

He reiterated the need for the alliance to be able to defend itself in the case of any possible attack and called for more defense industrial output.

"My message is that this alliance of 1 billion people living in Europe, living in Canada, living in the United States, that this alliance will defend every inch of our territory that you cannot win from NATO. We are defensive. We will never attack anyone. We will only defend our way of life, our democracies, our territory. So don't fool with us, don't play with us," Rutte said.

He also noted that he expects allies to discuss Iran and "reconfirm that Iran should never ever get its hands on a nuclear capability," while stressing the significance of the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked about recent US strikes on Iran, Rutte said they were "absolutely necessary."

"When you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating the ceasefire, we see what happened yesterday with ships being attacked. I think it is totally crucial that the US forcefully react," he added.

Rutte said that allies should make sure China and Russia do not gain access to the Arctic.

He further reaffirmed that they had a good process in place regarding Denmark and Greenland after Trump renewed his calls to take over the latter.

Questioned on whether the US is still a committed member of NATO amid his Greenland takeover bid or pulling out troops from Europe, Rutte assured that the commitment is present.

"So, the commitment is there, no doubt. Also, because NATO is there, it's in the US interest to prevent, for example, the submarines of Russia to end up on the shores of the United States, so the US to stay safe," he added.