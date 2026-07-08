Spain seeks 'best possible relations' with allies, says premier amid renewed Trump threats

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that Madrid seeks to maintain the "best possible relations" with all countries, particularly allies such as the US, stressing that ties between the two countries have endured regardless of political leadership.

Responding to questions about renewed threats from US President Donald Trump during a press briefing on the last day of the Ankara summit, Sanchez downplayed tensions.

He said Spain would respond "with calm and patience" to the latest comments, arguing that the broader relationship between the two allies remains strong despite occasional disagreements.

"When you step back a bit from these kinds of actions, what you see is that relations between the United States and Spain are very, very positive socially, culturally, economically, and politically," he said.

The prime minister underscored: "Spain is a country that strives to maintain the best possible relations with all countries, especially allied countries, with whom we have very consolidated ties that have transcended the ideological orientation of the administrations that have governed Spain or the United States over the decades."

Sanchez said he had an informal conversation with Trump after the US president's news conference, and it was conducted in a cordial atmosphere.

On reports that Washington could review its military presence in Europe, Sanchez said any decision regarding US troop deployments was solely up to the American government, as it is their "sovereign decision."

He said military cooperation between the two countries remains "excellent," adding: "There are absolutely no difficulties; on the contrary, there is a very positive appreciation and collaboration between the US and Spanish armed forces."

Sanchez also announced that Spain would join the Atlantic Alliance's advanced ground forces mission in Finland, launched to protect the Arctic region.