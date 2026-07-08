ITALYS MELONI STRESSES COMMITMENT TO STAND WITH UKRAINE IN TALKS WITH ZELENSKYY

Italy's Meloni stresses commitment to stand with Ukraine in talks with Zelenskyy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday stressed her country's commitment to stand by Ukraine in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Turkish capital Ankara, on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

A statement said Meloni confirmed Italy would continue providing assistance to the Ukrainian people, with a particular focus on measures to strengthen the resilience of energy infrastructure.

Meloni and Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara on Tuesday for the two-day NATO summit, which focuses on implementing defense spending commitments agreed at the 2025 summit, sustaining military support for Ukraine and expanding defense industrial production.

Upon his arrival, Zelenskyy wrote on US social media company X that "important work" lay ahead and that Ukraine expected a "strong and productive" summit.

"Decisions are needed now that will provide greater protection for our people, more capabilities for our defense and even stronger security cooperation between Ukraine, Europe and the United States," he said, adding that nearly 20 bilateral meetings were planned.

Since arriving in Ankara, Zelenskyy has held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and the prime ministers of Canada, Denmark, Estonia and Norway. He is also due to meet US President Donald Trump.





