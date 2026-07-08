AT LEAST 21 KILLED IN LANDSLIDE IN CHINAS GANSU PROVINCE AS RESCUE EFFORTS END

At least 21 have people have been confirmed dead in a landslide in China's western province of Gansu after the end of search and rescue operations, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday. The landslide hit a valley in Tanchang county early on Tuesday morning, trapping 33 people.
Most of those affected were residents from nearby villages hired as temporary labourers at a state-run forestry farm that encompasses the valley, state-run China Newsweek said. The mountainous region with steep valleys and crisscrossing rivers is prone to natural disasters including flash floods and landslides, especially during the rainy season.