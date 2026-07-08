AT LEAST 21 KILLED IN LANDSLIDE IN CHINAS GANSU PROVINCE AS RESCUE EFFORTS END

At least 21 killed in landslide in China's Gansu province as rescue efforts end

At least 21 have people have been confirmed dead ⁠in a ⁠landslide in China's western province of Gansu after the ⁠end of search and rescue operations, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday. The landslide hit a valley in Tanchang county ⁠early ⁠on Tuesday morning, trapping 33 people.

Most of those affected were residents from nearby villages hired as temporary labourers at ⁠a state-run forestry farm that encompasses the valley, state-run China Newsweek said. The mountainous region with steep ⁠valleys ‌and ‌crisscrossing rivers is prone ⁠to ‌natural disasters including flash floods ⁠and landslides, especially ⁠during the rainy ⁠season.









