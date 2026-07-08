Air raid sirens sound in Bahrain following US strikes on targets in southern Iran

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain early Wednesday following US retaliatory strikes against Iran in response to Tehran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said in a post on the US social media platform X.

The ministry did not immediately specify the reason for the alert.

US officials said Iran's military launched drones toward Bahrain, the Axios news site reported.

The alert came shortly after the US military said it had completed a new round of strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets in response to Tehran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes were conducted "as an immediate response to attacks by Iran on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.





