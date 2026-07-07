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News World Qatar summons Iran deputy ambassador over LNG tanker attack

Qatar summons Iran deputy ambassador over LNG tanker attack

Qatar on Tuesday summoned Iran's deputy ambassador in Doha, Mohsen Mohammad Qanei, to protest an Iranian attack on a Qatari vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.

AFP WORLD
Published July 07,2026
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QATAR SUMMONS IRAN DEPUTY AMBASSADOR OVER LNG TANKER ATTACK

Qatar summoned Iran's deputy ambassador on Tuesday to lodge a complaint after an attack on a Qatari LNG tanker as it was transiting off the coast of Oman, which Doha had earlier blamed on Iran.

The Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement that it handed a diplomatic note to the "deputy ambassador", demanding an explanation for the incident and calling on Iran to "immediately cease any practices undermining regional security and to refrain from endangering the safety of international shipping and global energy supplies".