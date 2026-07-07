Merz hails Canada’s landmark submarine deal with Germany, Norway

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hailed Canada's decision to acquire German-Norwegian submarines as a significant boost to transatlantic and European defense ties ahead of NATO's summit in Ankara.

"Prime Minister Mark Carney has just announced that Canada has decided to procure German-Norwegian Type 212CD-class submarines," Merz said in a statement late Monday.

"Ahead of the NATO summit, the Canadian government is thus sending a strong signal of transatlantic and European cooperation in the defense industry."

Merz described the deal as the start of "a major strategic project" that will bind Canada, Germany and Norway together for decades. "It is an expression of our long-term partnership, which extends far beyond security and defense policy," he added.

The announcement marks the largest defense procurement in Canadian history. On Monday, Carney said Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and its Type 212CD submarines were selected to replace the Royal Canadian Navy's aging fleet.

"In this increasingly dangerous and divided world, Canada must be prepared to defend ourselves and our allies," Carney said. "With the longest coastline in the world, Canada's ability to deploy underwater surveillance capability is critical. Our security and sovereignty depend on it."

Carney highlighted the Type 212CD's advanced stealth capabilities, suitability for Arctic patrols, undersea surveillance and special forces operations, as well as its full NATO interoperability.

"This procurement will bolster Canadian security through a platform shared by Germany and Norway, two of Canada's closest allies," he said.

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems beat out a South Korean bidder for the contract, which is estimated to be worth CAN$20 billion to CAN$30 billion ($14 billion to $21 billion).

The deal for 12 submarines could rise to as much as CAN$50 billion when operations, maintenance and upgrades are included.

The first submarine is expected to arrive between 2032 and 2035, with full delivery scheduled by 2043.



