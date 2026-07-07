Turkish AEW&C aircraft to fly 60-hour mission for NATO summit security

Turkish Air Force Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft will conduct 11 sorties over a 60-hour period to help secure the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara, playing a key role in monitoring Turkish airspace.

Stationed at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya, the E-7T aircraft, known in Türkiye as the "Peace Eagle," are equipped with multifunctional electronically scanned air and maritime radar capable of providing 360-degree surveillance and identifying multiple targets at ranges of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles).

The aircraft transmits detected targets in real time to ground operations centers, as well as to aircraft and naval units operating in the field, enabling coordinated air defense operations.