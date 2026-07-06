UKRAINE SAYS 11 KILLED, 46 INJURED IN RUSSIAS OVERNIGHT AIR ATTACK

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday that 11 people were killed and 46 injured in a Russian overnight strike on the Ukrainian capital.

In a statement on Telegram, Klitschko said debris from intercepted missiles and drones fell in several parts of the Ukrainian capital, causing fires and damage.

Search and rescue operations were continuing, he said.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed carrying out the overnight strike, saying it was conducted in response to Ukrainian "terrorist attacks" on civilian infrastructure inside Russia.

According to the ministry, the strikes targeted military enterprises, fuel and energy facilities in Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as military airfield infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.

Ukraine's General Staff also reported overnight attacks on Russian-controlled territory, saying one strike caused a power outage in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea.

Electricity supplies were later restored, according to local authorities.

Independent verification of claims by both sides is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





