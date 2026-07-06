Presidential Complex ready to host 36th NATO summit in Ankara

Final preparations have been completed at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, where Türkiye will host the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government starting Tuesday.

The two-day summit will bring together leaders of NATO's 32 member states, along with thousands of diplomats, journalists, and invited guests.

Security, logistics, communications, and technical preparations have been finalized for the gathering, where leaders are expected to discuss strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities, Euro-Atlantic security, defense spending, the alliance's future strategic goals, and regional and global security issues.

Esenboga, Ankara, and Murted airports will serve participants during the summit.

Extensive security measures have been put in place across the capital, with police, gendarmerie, and other security units working in coordination around the Presidential Complex. Additional measures will also be implemented in airspace, on roads, and at critical points.

A total of 56,927 personnel, including 48,841 police officers, 7,447 gendarmerie personnel, and 639 cybersecurity staff, will be on duty for summit security.

At the complex, meeting halls for leaders' sessions, areas for bilateral talks, and sections for joint news conferences have been prepared with advanced communications infrastructure.

An International Media Center set up at the Presidential National Library has also begun operating, providing technical support for local and foreign journalists. An 850-member media task force has been formed in Ankara for the summit.

Thousands of personnel will also work in protocol, security, health, transport, logistics, translation, and technical support services throughout the event.

Bilateral meetings between leaders and several side events are also planned during the summit.

The Türkiye-hosted summit is expected to provide a platform for assessing security challenges facing the alliance and laying the groundwork for decisions aimed at strengthening cooperation among allies.





