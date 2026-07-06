Impeachment trial of Philippines Vice President Duterte opens

The Philippine Senate impeachment court on Tuesday opened proceedings in the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, marking the latest step in a high-stakes political battle that could determine her future in public office.

Senator Francis Escudero, the presiding officer in Duterte's impeachment trial, said 16 votes from senator-judges are needed to convict the embattled vice president, in accordance with the constitution, the local English-language daily Politiko reported.

The vice president faces allegations, including misuse of public funds, unexplained wealth, and threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the first lady, and a former House speaker.

Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has denied all the accusations and described the impeachment effort as politically motivated.

The case comes amid an escalating political rift between the Marcos and Duterte camps, once allies in the 2022 elections. Analysts view the proceedings as a major test of the Philippines' political institutions and a potential obstacle to Duterte's reported ambitions for the 2028 presidential election.

If convicted by the Senate, Duterte could be removed from office and barred from holding public office in the future.



