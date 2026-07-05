Top Armenian court rejects appeals to annul results of June parliamentary vote

Armenia's top court on Saturday rejected appeals by opposition parties to annul the results of the June parliamentary election, state news agency Armenpress reported.

The Constitutional Court upheld the results of the polls in which Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's ruling Civil Contract party won 49.74% of the vote, securing a majority in parliament with 64 seats.

The appeals were filed by seven political forces, including the Strong Armenia party, led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, which received 23.27% of the vote, and the Armenia Alliance of former President Robert Kocharyan, which garnered 9.9%. Both crossed the 4% threshold needed to enter the parliament.

The appeals asked the court to invalidate the results of the election, and the court began hearing the case on June 26.

Nearly 1.47 million of Armenia's approximately 2.5 million eligible voters cast ballots at 2,005 polling stations nationwide on June 7, resulting in an election turnout of about 59%.

A total of 16 political parties and two political alliances participated, and the final results were announced by the Central Election Commission on June 14.





