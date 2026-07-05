2 Gazans killed in Israeli drone strike in new ceasefire violation

Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza City on Sunday, in a new violation of an ongoing ceasefire deal, the Civil Defense said.

In a statement, the agency said a drone struck a group of civilians outside a water distribution station in the Al-Samer area, east of Gaza City, causing the casualties, the agency said in a statement.

The Israeli army has continued daily attacks across the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed 1,066 people and injured 3,445 others since the ceasefire.

Israel has also expanded its occupation to around 70% of Gaza's territory, confining Palestinians to less than 30% of the strip, according to local estimates.

The Israeli war on Gaza, launched on Oct. 8, 2023 with US backing, has devastated nearly 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure and killed more than 73,000 Palestinians.