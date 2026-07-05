Egypt rules out 'popular normalization' with Israel without just peace, Palestinian state

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said there will be "no popular normalization" with Israel unless a just peace is achieved that ends the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Sisi's remarks came during a Saturday speech at the inauguration ceremony for the State Strategic Command headquarters in Egypt's New Administrative Capital east of Cairo, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

"There will be no lasting peace, no true stability, and no popular normalization except with a just peace that ends the occupation, puts an end to injustice and aggression, restores rights to their rightful owners, and provides security for all," the president said.

A just peace would provide the peoples of the region with "an opportunity to live in stability and prosperity," he added.

Sisi also called for support for the Gaza ceasefire, which took effect in October 2025, as well as for a recent framework deal between Iran and the US to end their conflict.

He also urged preventing any attempts to undermine them.