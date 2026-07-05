FIRE BREAKS OUT ON NEW YORKS BROOKLYN BRIDGE DURING US INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Fire breaks out on New York's Brooklyn Bridge during US Independence Day fireworks display

Afire broke out on New York City's Brooklyn Bridge during the Macy's US Independence Day celebration fireworks display on Saturday night, with no injuries immediately reported.

Flames and smoke rose from sections of the iconic bridge as fireworks were launched from the span over the East River, according to videos posted on social media.

Authorities had not announced the extent of the damage to the bridge.

The incident occurred during Macy's annual Independence Day fireworks show as the US marked the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.



