TRUMP THANKS FIFA FOR SUSPENDING USAS BALOGUNS WORLD CUP RED CARD

President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked football's world governing body for suspending the red card issued to USA's Folarin Balogun, paving the way for the star striker to play in a last-16 showdown against Belgium in the World Cup.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, shortly after FIFA announced its decision to suspend the red card Balogun was given last week against Bosnia, which would have ruled him out of Monday's match with Belgium.











