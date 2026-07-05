Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 3,342

The death toll from Venezuela's twin quakes has risen to ⁠3,342, according ⁠to numbers released by the Venezuelan information ministry on Sunday.

The ⁠new tally also puts the number of injured at 16,470 while the number of homeless has risen to 17,345. Earlier in the ⁠day, ⁠in a speech commemorating Venezuela's 215th independence day, interim President Delcy Rodriguez defended the government's actions following the quakes ⁠amid growing frustration over what many have called a delayed and inadequate response to the disaster.

Rodriguez said she ⁠deployed ‌security ‌forces immediately and announced ⁠the ‌creation of a new military unit ⁠to help ⁠deal with emergencies and ⁠disasters.







