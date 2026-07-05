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News World Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 3,342

Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 3,342

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,342 with more than 16,700 injured in the disaster, according to updated official figures released on Sunday.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 06,2026
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DEATH TOLL FROM VENEZUELA QUAKES RISES TO 3,342

The death toll from Venezuela's twin quakes has risen to ⁠3,342, according ⁠to numbers released by the Venezuelan information ministry on Sunday.

The ⁠new tally also puts the number of injured at 16,470 while the number of homeless has risen to 17,345. Earlier in the ⁠day, ⁠in a speech commemorating Venezuela's 215th independence day, interim President Delcy Rodriguez defended the government's actions following the quakes ⁠amid growing frustration over what many have called a delayed and inadequate response to the disaster.

Rodriguez said she ⁠deployed ‌security ‌forces immediately and announced ⁠the ‌creation of a new military unit ⁠to help ⁠deal with emergencies and ⁠disasters.