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News World Ukraine's Zelensky says he spoke to Trump, calls for 'American resolve' to help end war

Ukraine's Zelensky says he spoke to Trump, calls for 'American resolve' to help end war

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on the Fourth of July, urging "American resolve" to help end the four-plus-year war with Russia.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 05,2026
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UKRAINES ZELENSKY SAYS HE SPOKE TO TRUMP, CALLS FOR AMERICAN RESOLVE TO HELP END WAR

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he ⁠had spoken ⁠to U.S. President Donald Trump on the Fourth of July holiday and called for "American ⁠resolve" to help end the more than four-year-old war with Russia.

Zelensky said he had a "very good" conversation with Trump, discussing the situation on the front line.

"There is a real prospect to end this ⁠war ⁠and American resolve will have a crucial meaning," he said.

Zelensky said he and Trump had agreed to continue their discussion at next week's NATO summit in Türkiye.

In his comments, ⁠Zelensky thanked the United States for its help throughout the conflict and "American hearts" who thought of Ukraine's future and valued freedom throughout the world.

One of Kyiv's ⁠most ‌celebrated ‌monuments, the 62-meter (203-foot) tall ⁠Motherland Monument ‌statue depicting a female warrior next to the Dnipro ⁠River, was decked out ⁠at night in American colours.