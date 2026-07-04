World Cup players facing growing pattern of racist abuse: FIFPRO

Players at the World Cup are enduring a "growing pattern of abuse" that includes racist and discriminatory attacks both online and in person, global players' union FIFPRO said ⁠on Saturday as they demanded ⁠urgent action.

With the tournament entering the last 16, FIFPRO called for collective action to protect players from increasing abuse linked to media scrutiny and ⁠the fallout from matches as teams get eliminated.

"In recent weeks, players have faced abuse online and in person, much of it racist and discriminatory," FIFPRO said in a statement.

"There has been intimidation and hostility beyond the pitch. These incidents are not isolated; they point to a systemic pattern that cannot remain an accepted part of football or society.

"Players shoulder the expectations of a nation, ⁠but ⁠this must never come at the cost of their safety, dignity or wellbeing, nor should abuse be dismissed as part of the game." Global soccer body FIFA said their Social Media Protection Service had seen a 13-fold surge in online abuse during the group stage of the World Cup, with 11% of it being ⁠racially motivated. In the knockout stage, Netherlands players Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville suffered racist abuse online after missing penalty kicks in the shootout defeat by Morocco in the last 32.

"The national team is an extension of the players' workplace, and they must be protected as such," ⁠FIFPRO ‌added.

"While important ‌steps have been taken, FIFPRO calls ⁠on football stakeholders, and public and ‌private actors, to increase their efforts as monitoring and reporting alone cannot change behaviour or ⁠prevent harm.

"There must be meaningful consequences for ⁠those responsible and a collective commitment from groups, including ⁠law enforcement, social media platforms, media, fans and the public, to reverse this trend."







