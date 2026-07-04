UK, Italy and Japan seal $6.1 billion deal for next-generation fighter jet

The UK, Italy and Japan have signed a £4.6 billion ($6.1 billion) contract to advance the development of a next-generation stealth fighter jet.

The deal marks "a key milestone" for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), which aims to produce a sixth-generation combat aircraft targeted for service entry in 2035, the British government said in a statement.

"The GCAP fighter jet will work alongside Typhoons, F-35s and autonomous systems as part of a next-generation Royal Air Force," the statement said. "The aircraft will use complex digital engineering, AI and ground-breaking technologies to be the most advanced fighter jet flown by the RAF."

The contract, jointly funded by the three nations, was awarded to Edgewing, a joint venture formed in 2025 by Britain's BAE Systems, Italy's Leonardo, and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co. Ltd. (JAIEC). It will finance the next phase of the program, focusing on the aircraft's design by establishing its key requirements and rigorous testing.



