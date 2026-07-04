Trump marks US' 250th anniversary with warning on national cohesion

President Donald Trump on Saturday marked the 250th Independence Day of the US with warning on national cohesion as well as fair elections and free press.

"On this wonderful occasion of the 250th birthday of the United States of America, we celebrate our history," Trump said in a letter shared by the New York Post.

Trump said that "in a spirit of generosity and with an expectation of cohesion, generations of Americans welcomed people from all corners of the globe to join them."

"We all had winning and cohesion in common — but this is a warning: We must not lose the cohesion," he warned.

"For the sake of America and the whole world, we must be strong, powerful and honest. We must have fair elections and a free and fair press, which we don't have right now," Trump said.

Speaking about national unity, Trump emphasized that Americans are "one family and one nation," united under the same flag and shared freedoms, and that "whenever our way of life has been threatened, we have responded."

"We are Americans. We never give in, we never give up, and our country is only going to get better than ever before," he said.

Trump will hold a political rally on the National Mall in Washington, as Americans celebrate the patriotic holiday with fireworks and parades.