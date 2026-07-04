NATO diplomats stress importance of ‘unity, solidarity’ ahead of Ankara summit

Foreign mission representatives of NATO member countries in Ankara stressed "unity and solidarity" ahead of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, which will be held on July 7-8.

Italy's Ambassador to Ankara Giuseppe Manzo told Anadolu that the summit is being held at a critical time for common security.

"We are grateful for Türkiye's leadership, we support it, and we are determined to work together for a successful summit that will address all the threats we face," he said.

Referring to the deployment of an Italian SAMP/T air defense system to strengthen the alliance's air defense, Manzo said Italy is proud to actively contribute to the security of Türkiye, a friend and ally.

The Netherlands' Ambassador to Ankara Joep Wijnands stressed that last year's summit in The Hague focused on increasing allies' financial obligations and allocating more funds for collective defense.

"This year, it will be about how and in which areas we will use this budget," he said.

Pointing out that security is never achieved alone, Wijnands said: "Türkiye knows this very well in the volatile region where it is located. Türkiye, which has the second-largest armed forces in NATO and a major defense industry, makes an absolutely very important contribution to the Alliance."

Wijnands said NATO's strongest asset is unity, adding that at the Ankara summit, allies must demonstrate an unwavering commitment to collective defense, support for Kyiv in the Russia-Ukraine war, and joint efforts in the fight against terrorism.

"When we are able to remain united, we are the strongest alliance in the world," he said.

Poland's Ambassador to Ankara Maciej Lang described the summit as an "exceptional" meeting of great importance not only for Türkiye but also for the alliance as a whole.

Lang thanked the Turkish hosts for their efforts, hospitality, cooperation and coordination.

"I fully believe that the message of unity and solidarity rising from Ankara will once again reaffirm NATO's unwavering will and its determination and resolve to act collectively in the face of changing security conditions," he said.

"At a time when uncertainties, unprecedented threats, and challenges to the international order are increasing, this summit offers a highly valuable and important opportunity to clearly reaffirm our unity among allies, to demonstrate our determination and solidarity, and to show our unwavering commitment to our fundamental principles and values. We are stronger together," Bulgaria's Ambassador to Ankara Anguel Tcholakov said.

Latvia's Ambassador to Ankara Bahtijors Hasans said the NATO Ankara Summit is an opportunity to show that commitments made by allies are being fulfilled in concrete terms, adding that progress has already been made.

Hasans said Latvia was the first ally to legally commit to allocating at least 5% of its gross domestic product to defense starting in 2027.

"This demonstrates our determination. The summit must reaffirm NATO's security, unity, collective defense, the strengthening of Article 5, and transatlantic ties. Allies are increasing defense spending because, alongside terrorism, Russia continues to be the greatest threat to the transatlantic region. Europe and Canada are already doing more," he said.

Hasans underlined that the defense industry must continue to be strengthened, saying: "Support for Ukraine is vital, because Ukraine's security directly contributes to the security of the entire transatlantic area."

Noting that support must be predictable and sustainable in the long term, Hasans said: "Latvia has been allocating 0.25 percent of its GDP to Ukraine for several years, and we will continue to do so. What matters is that we stand together, and NATO's unity is vital."