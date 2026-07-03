Peru declares state of emergency in 22 regions over imminent El Nino-linked rains

Peru has declared a 60-day state of emergency in nearly 800 districts across 22 regions and the Constitutional Province of Callao due to the imminent risk of intense rainfall linked to the El Nino phenomenon, broadcaster RPP reported on Thursday.

The measure was established following a decree signed by outgoing President Jose Maria Balcazar and published on Thursday in the official gazette El Peruano.

According to the decree, forecasts indicate that the El Nino phenomenon could continue until the summer of 2027, with rainfall expected to range from moderate to heavy intensity.

The emergency declaration covers 796 districts in 22 regions, including Lima, Piura, La Libertad and Loreto, as well as the Constitutional Province of Callao.

Regional and local authorities will implement emergency and risk mitigation measures under the coordination and supervision of the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci), according to the decree.

The measures will also involve government ministries, while ongoing risk reduction, emergency response and rehabilitation efforts will continue.





