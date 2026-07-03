After WhatsApp, India flags fraud concerns over Telegram, Signal usernames

India has raised concern over the risk of fraud and impersonation, asking two major messaging platforms-Dubai-based Telegram and US-based Signal-to explain existing username features.

In the notice to Telegram, the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry asked why it should be allowed to have the feature, the Press Trust of India reported.

The notices follow the Indian government asking US tech company Meta earlier this week to not roll out WhatsApp's new username feature in India.

The IT ministry asked the two platforms how they are addressing concerns around fraud and impersonation.

The report said the government asked Telegram "why the feature should be there."

Authorities requested that Meta provide a detailed explanation of the feature within three days and directed the company not to launch it until consultations on the issue are completed.

WhatsApp, in a statement, defended the feature, citing built-in safeguards to prevent scams and impersonations and protect users.

The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to connect using usernames instead of sharing their phone numbers.

The feature, which will be introduced gradually over the coming months, enables users to reserve a unique username through the WhatsApp mobile app. Once activated, users will be able to exchange usernames instead of phone numbers when starting conversations.

Separately, S. Krishnan, secretary at the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry, told reporters in New Delhi that the government is investigating an alleged leak of data linked to Apple's unreleased iPhone 18 Pro.

When asked about alleged theft from supplier Tata Electronics, Krishnan said, "We are investigating," according to a video of his comments.